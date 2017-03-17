RHOA: Cynthia Bailey Says “Lesbihonest At The Reunion, Phaedra Started Those Rumors About Kandi & Shamea”

Cynthia Bailey Hopes Phaedra Addresses Her Part In Kandi “Lesbian” Conversation

One hand gesture started it all…

It’s almost reunion time and Cynthia Bailey managed to keep her existing drama to a minimum through out the RHOA season. Cynthia’s divorce proceedings with Peter played out rather smoothly but that doesn’t stop her from sipping other people’s tea! Cynthia sat down with Bravo TV and offered her piece on Kandi and Porsha’s drama this season.

Cynthia swiftly reminded us who really started it. She say Bravo flashbacks are the BEST receipts, and in flashbacks you can see Phaedra is the one that brings up Shamea lesbian rumors. Cynthia said the cast now has time to piece together who said what while watching the show on TV. “That hasn’t really come up yet, so it’s gonna be interesting to see if that comes up in the next episodes and if it doesn’t, I’m sure it’s gonna come up at the reunion.”

Peep the clip below.