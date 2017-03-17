U Don’t Know Me: T.I. Berates Stan For Snapping A Shameless Symphony Of Selfies [Video]

T.I.’s Confrontation With Overeager Fan At Gas Station Is Hilarious

He’s 5’9, but he’s got the soul of a 6’4 ni**a.

Yesterday, T.I. had to admonish grown azz admirer at an Atlanta gas station over the gentleman’s lack of masculinity and self-awareness when zealous fan made himself entirely too comfortable in rappers gas-pumping presence.

Ol’ boy took like a year book’s worth of selfies with Clifford. Clifford was not pleased.

The parched gentleman’s lady companion documented the encounter via her cellular device and uploaded the footage to the social media platform known as Instagram.

#Tip Just #Pulledup in da #Hood and you can tell he from the hood! Pt1. @troubleman31#troubleman

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

Image via Prince Williams/ATLPics/Instagram/WENN

#LetEm #Know #Back da Fyck #Up! #Tip #Troubleman @troubleman31 ♚💯💯💂 pt2.

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

Ol’ boy better watch it, Tip is known for a lot of things. Keeping his temper under control ain’t one of ’em.

This #Man @Troubleman31 took #pics and this #dude talking shit.. #Tip #handled himself well. I got his back!💂💯💯💯💯♚#hoodchronicles

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

“I don’t need no security, reachin’ for my jewelry, will get you ni**as popped quick, filled full of hot s#!t”- T.I. “ASAP”

This back-and-forth doesn’t end like you might think so far.

♚Da #Real Always #Recognize Real #GoldenSun #Warriors #LinkUp! @TroubleMan31 #Souljas #StandUp #RiseUp 💫☄🌟💂

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

All’s well that ends well, shawty.

