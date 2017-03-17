U Don’t Know Me: T.I. Berates Stan For Snapping A Shameless Symphony Of Selfies [Video]
T.I.’s Confrontation With Overeager Fan At Gas Station Is Hilarious
He’s 5’9, but he’s got the soul of a 6’4 ni**a.
Yesterday, T.I. had to admonish grown azz admirer at an Atlanta gas station over the gentleman’s lack of masculinity and self-awareness when zealous fan made himself entirely too comfortable in rappers gas-pumping presence.
Ol’ boy took like a year book’s worth of selfies with Clifford. Clifford was not pleased.
The parched gentleman’s lady companion documented the encounter via her cellular device and uploaded the footage to the social media platform known as Instagram.
Oh it’s just getting good, flip the page to see what happened next…
Image via Prince Williams/ATLPics/Instagram/WENN
Ol’ boy better watch it, Tip is known for a lot of things. Keeping his temper under control ain’t one of ’em.
Keep flipping…
“I don’t need no security, reachin’ for my jewelry, will get you ni**as popped quick, filled full of hot s#!t”- T.I. “ASAP”
This back-and-forth doesn’t end like you might think so far.
Flip the page to see what happened next…
All’s well that ends well, shawty.