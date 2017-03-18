These Beautifully Melaniny World Travelers Are #SquadGoals
Flyest World Traveling Crew On Instagram
No Black and magical group of friends is touching this beautifully melaniny world traveling squad with screen lick-worthy photos and an enviable friendship that make them an absolute MUST FOLLOW on Instagram.
The Slaytanical Gardens ©2016 📸: @perrylperry ✊🏾🌺🌿 In the last few years it has become almost a tradition that my friends gather together to celebrate my birthday. As my gift to them I try to create fun, out-of-the-norm experiences, memories and photos. This year is no different! I got an awesome group of 18 friends I've been knowing for years (some for decades) to travel beyond their scope of reference and celebrate the spirit of friendship. I hope these photos inspire people to grab their closest friends and go on an adventure! #CampConradDeBrazil #CreatorsOfColor
Salvador de Bahia. The "REAL Brazil". I'm not trying to "break the Internet", my goal here is to inspire the Internet to see more, do more and create more. This is a portrait of the amazing people I've invited to share this experience with me. We traveled from all over the United States to immerse ourselves in the culturally rich state of Salvador de Bahia. To say that this place touched me is an understatement, Bahia is a dream and has left my soul filled with an experience that I won't soon forget. Thank you to all my dear friends who trusted me to plan this trip, these images and celebrated my birthday with me! 🎈🇧🇷 #CampConradDeBrazil | @Creatorsofcolor
