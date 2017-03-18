These Beautifully Melaniny World Travelers Are #SquadGoals

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 18

Flyest World Traveling Crew On Instagram

No Black and magical group of friends is touching this beautifully melaniny world traveling squad with screen lick-worthy photos and an enviable friendship that make them an absolute MUST FOLLOW on Instagram.

Hit the flip to meet the flyest world travelers on Instagram.

Monochromatic Melanin || Celebrating my birthday with some of my favorite people in the world. 🇲🇦#MoroccanMarchMadness

A post shared by Elton Anderson, Jr. (@eltonandersonjr) on

Shades of Blue with Bright Hues. Celebrating the life of @iamderekgreen! #TheBlueCity #MoroccanMarchMadness

A post shared by James Bland (@jrbland) on

    Camp Conrad S/S 2015 Campaign. 🌲🌲#CampConrad #RV305 [Day 1, stay tuned for our next location]

    A post shared by Elton Anderson, Jr. (@eltonandersonjr) on

    Formação ✊🏾 | #Formation #RiodeJaneiro #Brasil #SayItOutLoud #United #CampConradDeBrazil 📸 @perrylperry

    A post shared by Jody J. Jacobs (@iamjodyjacobs) on

    S H I N I N G #IssaMovie #MoroccanMarchMadness 🎥: @jrbland

    A post shared by Elton Anderson, Jr. (@eltonandersonjr) on

    We just getting started. SQUAD. #CampConradDeBrazil

    A post shared by Elton Anderson, Jr. (@eltonandersonjr) on

    It's great having a friend with the same crazy ass spirit as me! Good times in SoCal with @halexsanchez

    A post shared by Elton Anderson, Jr. (@eltonandersonjr) on

    This is #CampConrad Year 3! We just out here embracing cultures and creating friendships. #MoroccanMarchMadness

    A post shared by Elton Anderson, Jr. (@eltonandersonjr) on

    Tuesdays in Bali. 🇮🇩 📸:@jnambowa

    A post shared by Elton Anderson, Jr. (@eltonandersonjr) on

    Being in the rice fields of Bali has been my dream for YEARS! Glad @jnambowa had no problems being my model. 🌳😎🌳

    A post shared by Elton Anderson, Jr. (@eltonandersonjr) on

    Happy Birthday @cassiroll 🎉🎊 #hotep #thatlighttho 🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿

    A post shared by Jody J. Jacobs (@iamjodyjacobs) on

