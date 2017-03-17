It’s A Wrap! Chad Johnson & His Baby Mama Break Up

It’s a wrap!!!

Chad Johnson And Crystal Bates Break Up

Things are over between Chad Johnson and his girlfriend and they’re announcing their split on social media.

Crystal Bates a.k.a. Barbie Bates took to Instagram Friday to announce that she’s single and embarking on a new chapter in life.

The Florida mom of five posted the below message, making it crystal clear that she’s moving on.

As for Chad, his announcement was a bit cattier and inspired by none other than Future.

“Watch my broad give up on me like I’m average,” wrote Chad.



You mad, Chad???

Crystal and Chad have a 2-year-old daughter named Kennedi and broke up shortly after the baby’s birth in 2015.

We reported that Chad left Crystal to fend for herself and apply for WIC while living in section 8 housing.

They reconciled after that however and were seemingly doing well—up until now.

No word on what lead Crystal and Chad to call it quits for good.

At IHOP turned up with Baby Kennedi 😍😍😍 A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:30am PST

