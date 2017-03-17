Shoot Your Shot Pt. 1: A History Of Celebrities Hopping In Other Celebrity DMs And Instagram Likes

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Hopping In Celebrity DMs

You may think that shooting your shot it relegated to the regular savages out in the world. However even celebrities give it a try. They hop in DMs and they like IG pics and try not to get caught. But there are eyes all over the place, watching and exposing.

So when these celebrities try to shoot their shots, the rest of the world clowns them and puts them on blast. Take a look at celebrities giving it a shot and if they succeeded or not.

Rick Ross – But really…who could blame him?

Trey Songz- He hopped in his homeboy’s comments to show love for Ashanti…he obviously was hoping she saw it.

Issa Rae is still bae.

A post shared by Kof (@kofisiriboe) on

Kofi Siriboe – This isn’t a DM or an IG like. It’s a caption on his OWN pic.

Drake – He’s a perpetual Instagram liker.

Bow Wow – He used FB to shoot his shot to a woman out of his league.

Soulja Boy – He started liking Karrueche’s posts and Chris Brown lost his damn mind

    LeBron James – He suddenly hit that follow button on Katherine Webb once she becomes a household name.

    Meek Mill – He’s now all up in Kylie Jenner’s IG posts like a savage

    21 Savage – He’s also all about Kylie

    #Papoose got caught slipping on #NickiMinaj page 👀

    A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

    Papoose – He accidentally hopped in Nicki Minaj’s post but he was probably just doing it by accident.

    Cam Newton – This women isn’t a celebrity but Cam definitely hopped in.

    LeBron (Again) – This model alleged that he hopped all up in her DMs. But it’s all sort of weird.

    Mike Epps – He hit the block button as soon as he was exposed…damn.

    Party Next Door – He was digging around in Kehlani’s IG likes and planting seeds for cheating.

    Antonio Andrews – He liked his opponent’s wife’s IG pics right before their game. Brutal.

