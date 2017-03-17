Shoot Your Shot Pt. 1: A History Of Celebrities Hopping In Other Celebrity DMs And Instagram Likes
You may think that shooting your shot it relegated to the regular savages out in the world. However even celebrities give it a try. They hop in DMs and they like IG pics and try not to get caught. But there are eyes all over the place, watching and exposing.
So when these celebrities try to shoot their shots, the rest of the world clowns them and puts them on blast. Take a look at celebrities giving it a shot and if they succeeded or not.
Trey Songz- He hopped in his homeboy’s comments to show love for Ashanti…he obviously was hoping she saw it.
Kofi Siriboe – This isn’t a DM or an IG like. It’s a caption on his OWN pic.
LeBron James – He suddenly hit that follow button on Katherine Webb once she becomes a household name.
Papoose – He accidentally hopped in Nicki Minaj’s post but he was probably just doing it by accident.