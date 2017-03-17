A Little Positivity: Adorable 8-Year-Old Black Girl Pens Best Seller About Annoying Baby Brother

Nya Mya Resse, 8, Pens Best Selling Amazon Book

What started out as summer project assigned by mom, turned into a best selling “parenting” book penned by and Alabama 8-year-old. According to CBS News, Nya Mya Reese has achieved an amazon best seller with How to Deal With and Care for Your Annoying Little Brother. Nya admits that she loves being a best sister, but at time it’s not always easy! Her 5-year-old baby brother sometimes tests her patients but she takes time to teach him things.

“He will throw the ball and the ball will just goes flying everywhere,” she said. “And it sometimes hits me.”

Nya Mya says it only took a few days to write the book. Her mother adds that they used it as an opportunity to practice her sentences and writing skills. The universal message of the book is kindness, patience and of course love.

CBS/Youtube