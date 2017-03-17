Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Maryland Mom Violently Abuses Kids On Facebook, Threatens To “Beat Them To Death” [Video]

Maryland Mother Questioned By Police Over Viral Facebook Video Of Child Abuse

Its scary af to think of all the soulless parents who abuse children in the most heinous ways imaginable.

Enter this ain’t s#!t Maryland mother who is now wanted by the police for viciously beating her children and threatening to “beat [them] to death” on Facebook.

According to the NYPost the cops haven’t filed charges, but they have found the woman and brought her in for questioning.

