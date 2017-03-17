Slimmy Trimmy Files: Tamar Says Vince Has More ‘Energy’ After Dropping 100 Pounds
Tamar Talks Vince’s Weight Loss
Tamar is speaking on her hubby’s dramatic weight loss and the perks it’s having on her marriage. If you’ve been paying attention to Tamar’s IG then you’ve no doubt noticed that Vincent Herbert’s been shrinking these past few months.
Now Tamar’s speaking on Vince’s slimmy-trimmy new bod and revealing that while she’s happy he’s healthy, she likes him with meat on his bones.
“I like a little ‘thickems.’ I like the oohoo!” Tamar told PEOPLE while making the signature Pillsbury Doughboy noise. “I like that. I’m very happy only because he’s much healthier and I want him around forever, but, you know, I like a little meat on my man’s bones.”
She also all but confirmed that Vince underwent weight loss surgery for his transformation and she was there to help him recover…
“I had to be very supportive of him, ” said Tamar, “he had a couple of surgeries — not like really cosmetic surgeries, but like medical surgeries to help him to lose weight because he had medical problems due to the weight.”
and added that he’s got “lots of energy.” (Insert eyebrow wiggle here)
Tamar and Vince also appeared on Wendy this weeka and his super slim-down was hard to miss.
I LOVE this lady @wendyshow ❤ before today, before 3 years ago….from day 1!!! I just have so much respect for her hustle & Grind and how unapologetically, she says how she feels.. and MEANS it!! Not from an ill will place but from HER place, her truth…and that's something that we all own and posses. OUR OPINION!! standing true to that makes us GREAT and DIFFERENT and REAL and That's commendable. Would u rather have Someone smiling in your face while having they knife carved in your back or tell you how they feel to your FACE??..WENDY!!..I look up to you. I love you for being YOU and YOU being ok with it no matter who says what!! It's Tuesday but she's my #wcw😘😘Let's all take a lesson from THAT and stop paying attention to the shade of it all.. ( which we ALL enjoy) …(btw😜) thank you for my birthday crown & ANYONE who knows me knows that meant EVERYTHING!!!❤
Vince looks great, it’s good to see him putting his health first.
What do YOU think about Vincent Herbert’s weight loss???
