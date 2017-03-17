Meek Mill Thinks THESE Blogs Are Targeting Him & It’s All Nicki’s ‘Fault’

Hi hater…

Meek Mill Blasts Karen Civil And BallerAlert

Meek Mill’s steaming mad at a few bloggers and he’s blaming it all on his ex.

Earlier today Meek went HAM on BallerAlert and Karen Civil and accused them of being on Nicki Minaj’s payroll.

The IG fingers came after BallerAlert posted a video promoting Meek’s upcoming club appearance at Miami’s Club Story that apparently Meek didn’t appreciate.

“Y’all be hating with y’all corny a** captions…this a club and I’m not performing I’m just letting the 2300 people that came to club hear me.”

He then alleged that BallerAlert AND Karen Civil were being paid by Nicki to post negative stories about him and his sister wants to fade them for it. He also questioned why they haven’t been covering Jelani Maraj’s child sex case.

“My sister tryna catch up wit y’all cornball a** b***s…this my last time speaking on y’all miserable a** clowns,” wrote Meek.[…] “Karen I got the tape of ya corny a** saying Nicki paying y’all for this geek s***.”



That’s not messy at all, Meek.

Meek and Karen used to be cool. Karen previously dated Deen, one the members of Meek’s Dreamchasers.

What do YOU think about Meek’s messy IG beef???

Why’s everything Nicki’s fault????

See a response from BallerAlert on the flip.

Instagram