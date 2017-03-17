Happy Birthday, Baby: Blac Chyna Wishes Her Big-Boned Baby Daddy Rob Kardashian Happy Earthstrong

Blac Chyna And The Kardashians Wish Rob Kardashian Happy 30th Birthday

From one scam to the next its hard to tell whether Blac Chyna loves or hates Rob Kardashian. Today Robert turns the big 3-0 and his baby mama decided to forgo any pettiness and wish him a public “happy birthday”.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Guess it must be a sign that things are at least cordial between the two strange bedfellows.

Happy Birthday to me 😇☘️🍀 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

We’re not sure if the above photo was put together by Chyna or one of Rob’s sisters, but in either case, those who love him are putting in some effort to make sure that the oft-depressed daddy is happy on his 30th.

Flip the page to see what the rest of the family had to say to “old man” Rob.

Image via Instagram/AKM-GSI/Splash