Happy Birthday, Baby: Blac Chyna Wishes Her Big-Boned Baby Daddy Rob Kardashian Happy Earthstrong
Blac Chyna And The Kardashians Wish Rob Kardashian Happy 30th Birthday
From one scam to the next its hard to tell whether Blac Chyna loves or hates Rob Kardashian. Today Robert turns the big 3-0 and his baby mama decided to forgo any pettiness and wish him a public “happy birthday”.
Guess it must be a sign that things are at least cordial between the two strange bedfellows.
We’re not sure if the above photo was put together by Chyna or one of Rob’s sisters, but in either case, those who love him are putting in some effort to make sure that the oft-depressed daddy is happy on his 30th.
Flip the page to see what the rest of the family had to say to “old man” Rob.
Image via Instagram/AKM-GSI/Splash
Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!! I love you more than words can say. You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father. There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!! #HappybirthdayRob
Happy birthday @robkardashian!! I am incredibly blessed to have a brother like you! You truly are one of the funniest people I've ever met! You have the most unbelievable heart and anyone who is fortunate enough to have you in their life knows what a positive impact you make on them! Seeing you be a daddy has been a blessing to see how she gives you that smile I miss. Precious Dream is your twin and it's such a beautiful thing to see ❤️We've been by each other's side for life and that will never stop! You're 30 now, the age when Jesus turned water into wine (Your favorite fact) This is your year of greatness! We all believe in you! Happy birthday Rob! I love you ❤️
See anyone missing so far? Yeah, that’s because Kim is being a bad sister and not following family birthday protocol.
She hasn’t said a peep about Rob’s 30th on Instagram or Twitter, but did she tweet today…
Nice, Kim. Real nice.
Not for nothin’ Caitlyn hasn’t wished
daddy’s mommy’s lil’ boy happy birthday on social media either.