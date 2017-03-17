Happy Birthday, Baby: Blac Chyna Wishes Her Big-Boned Baby Daddy Rob Kardashian Happy Earthstrong

- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna And The Kardashians Wish Rob Kardashian Happy 30th Birthday

From one scam to the next its hard to tell whether Blac Chyna loves or hates Rob Kardashian. Today Robert turns the big 3-0 and his baby mama decided to forgo any pettiness and wish him a public “happy birthday”.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Guess it must be a sign that things are at least cordial between the two strange bedfellows.

Happy Birthday to me 😇☘️🍀

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

We’re not sure if the above photo was put together by Chyna or one of Rob’s sisters, but in either case, those who love him are putting in some effort to make sure that the oft-depressed daddy is happy on his 30th.

Flip the page to see what the rest of the family had to say to “old man” Rob.

Image via Instagram/AKM-GSI/Splash

Relationship goals. Bob, Bob…Happy Birthday Bob!

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

happy birthday big brother .. my twin soul ☘️🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

See anyone missing so far? Yeah, that’s because Kim is being a bad sister and not following family birthday protocol.

She hasn’t said a peep about Rob’s 30th on Instagram or Twitter, but did she tweet today…

Nice, Kim. Real nice.

Not for nothin’ Caitlyn hasn’t wished daddy’s mommy’s lil’ boy happy birthday on social media either.

