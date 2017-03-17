Seen On The Scene: Paul Wall, Slim Thug, & Mike Jones SXSW Takeover At The #REVOLTHOUSE

Last night, REVOLT, the #1 name in music, returned to the heart of Austin, TX for an all day, jam-packed live music experience – #REVOLTHOUSE at the Vulcan Gas Company. One of the most highly anticipated events of the weekend, REVOLT HOUSE celebrated the best in music, featuring a one-night-only SWISHAHOUSE reunion with members Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Mike Jones.

The day was kicked off with an incredible performance by #BeHeard REVOLT Music Conference winner, Derek Farill.

Neo-soul darling Ari Lennox kept the good vibes going with a performance of her single, “Backseat”. Young M.A. brought the house down with a hype performance of “Hot Sauce” and “OOOUUU”.

R&B artist Ro James’ performance of “Permission” was a standout. Performances by Private Club Records (MadeinTYO, 24HRS, and Salma Slims), Pell, Little Simz, Nick Grant and PNB Rock also lit up the party. And new R&B/soul sensation Khalid drove the crowd wild with a performance of his smash-hits, “Location” and “American Teen”.

The SwishaHouse reunion featuring Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Mike Jones, DJ Michael “5000” Watts, and surprise guest Lil Flip closed the night. The group performed their chart-topping hits “Still Tippin,” “Like A Pimp,” “Back Then,” and “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” and more to a packed house.

Below please find images from the #REVOLTHouse

PHOTO CREDIT: BETH SARAVO