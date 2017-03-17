Birdman Blasts Rick Ross’ “Idols Become Rivals,” Says Ricky Is Just Using His Name To Boost Album Sales

Birdman Blasts Rick Ross’ “Idols Become Rivals”

Surprise, surprise…Birdman didn’t exactly like being called a snake and compared to a molesting Catholic priest in Rick Ross’ new song, “Idols Become Rivals”

If you’ll recall, Rick Ross called out Birdman for mistreating Wayne and Khaled — as well as having fake watches, rented cars, etc.

Sources close to Baby tell TMZ that he’s more than a little upset that Rick dragged his name through the mud in his song “Idols Become Rivals.” Basically, he feels like the whole thing is a publicity stunt for Ross, and he needs to put some resepeck on his name.

We had to.

Anyway, none of this is a response to the actual comments or explanation for why he did the things he did to Wayne and Khaled…but we guess that’s neither here nor there.

Lord, this one looks like the start of another Hip Hop beef! We wonder if Birdman will take to the studio to let his feelings fly now that he’s no longer team Rozay…

