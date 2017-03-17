Wait, Whut? Is Caitlyn Jenner About To Join The Cast Of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?’

Caitlyn Jenner Rumored To Be Joining Cast Of RHOBH

Caitlyn Jenner’s own reality show “I Am Cait” might be gone for good…but it may take a little more than that to keep the artist formerly known as Bruce off of reality TV.

Cait still makes the odd appearance on The Kardashians here and there, but she wants a steady check of her own.

Rumors have been swirling for the last few weeks that once next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rolls around, Caitlyn might be a new face on the Beverly Hills cast of the Real Housewives franchise.

But is it true? Will Caitlyn be holding a diamond with the rest of the boujee rich ladies on the RHOBH cast??

Well, not so fast. As it turns out, this was all a big internet lie.

Sources with inside knowledge of production tell TMZ that Caitlyn was never asked to join the cast. In fact, she was never on their radar for consideration, and her name never came up in conversation.

WELP. So much for that. Would that have even made you want to watch more?

Splash