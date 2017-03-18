Blac Chyna Covers Cosmo, Says She’s In Long Term With Rob And Doesn’t Care What You Say About Her

Blac Chyna Covers Cosmopolitan Magazine

From the pole to the cover of magazines!

Blac Chyna is opening up on her tumultuous relationship with Rob Kardashian on the pages of Cosmopolitan Magazine next month. In the issue, Chyna details the circumstances of how she and Rob went from friends to smashing — despite the family history between them.

“It was a shock. I guess when you get to know somebody and you’re around them, you see things in them – and you want to be more than just friends. I think that’s what ended up happening.”

Hmmm, okay girl. Either way, this couple hasn’t had an easy go of it becoming more than friends, then fiances, then parents together.

I've dreamed of being a Cosmo Girl for such a long time. I feel so blessed and super humbled to be a part of such an empowering brand. Thank you @cosmopolitansa and @johnsiavis for taking such good care of me. Click the link in my bio to check out the interview. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

But what about their CONSTANT back and forths, vicious fights, Rob’s intense insecurity, paranoia, and depressive spells? Chyna says relationships are always plagued with ups and downs and the occasional bad times. But in their situation, it’s important to lean on therapy and family.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs. Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”

Chyna says it’s difficult, but she and Rob are in it to win it, and are fighting for each other every day.

“I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier. And we also have Dream. So we’re looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she’s taken care of.”

These two are definitely on a roller coaster ride, and baby Dream is strapped in right between them. HOPEFULLY, they can figure all this out for everyone’s sake.

