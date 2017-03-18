R.I.P. Auntie Fee Passes Away At Age 59 After Major Heart Attack

Viral Sensation Chef Auntie Fee Dies After Massive Heart Attack

We’re sad to report that beloved viral chef Auntie Fee has gone home to glory.
Earlier this week we broke the news that “Chef Sista Girl” had suffered a major heart attack and was life support. A TMZ report now states that Fee lost her battle with the inevitable.

Felicia O’Dell brought us hours of happiness on the internet via her “good azz chicken” and her “sweet treats for the kids”. Our condolences and prayers go out to her family who is no doubt grieving at this time.

R.I.P. Auntie Fee

