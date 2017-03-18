R.I.P. Auntie Fee Passes Away At Age 59 After Major Heart Attack

Last night with my 2 Sons @jflymyguy @bigbossbto & Grand Baby A post shared by 🍴 Auntie Fee 🍴 (@iamauntiefee) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:19am PST

Viral Sensation Chef Auntie Fee Dies After Massive Heart Attack

We’re sad to report that beloved viral chef Auntie Fee has gone home to glory.

Earlier this week we broke the news that “Chef Sista Girl” had suffered a major heart attack and was life support. A TMZ report now states that Fee lost her battle with the inevitable.

@iamauntiefee I Love u momma A post shared by BigBoss (@bigbossbto) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Felicia O’Dell brought us hours of happiness on the internet via her “good azz chicken” and her “sweet treats for the kids”. Our condolences and prayers go out to her family who is no doubt grieving at this time.

R.I.P. Auntie Fee

Image via Instagram