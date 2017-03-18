Steve Harvey Warns Snoop, Bow Wow, and T.I. To Show That Good White Man Donald Trump Some Respect

Steve Harvey Says Snoop, Bow Wow, And T.I. Need To Leave Donald Trump Alone

Steve Harvey got in a meeting with that Orange man and went full ‘Make America Great Again’ in his mind.

After Snoop made his own political commentary in a recent video, Bow Wow pulled a typical Shad move and said some truly tone-deaf, corny, offensive isht, and T.I. vented his feelings…the comedian took to his morning show to tell them they “have to” respect his president Donald Trump.

After all, if they don’t the white man might come take all their rapper money away. Take a listen HERE.

“The problem with all this is that there is an office in this country called the ‘president,’ and you have to respect the office. You really do. Whether you want to or not. You have to respect the office. They got laws. I love Snoop. Bow Wow, always respectful and cordial with one another, me and T.I. I don’t have no problem with T.I. I love the dude. I’m just saying brothers be smart. You gotta be smart man. All y’all talking got money. You got money, man. You got money and they know how to go after that money. Just be smart, let me tell ya man, leave the first lady out of this. Y’all going down another path with these cats now. You start messing with they wives… I’ll tell y’all you going down another path.”

Hmm…we don’t recall Mr. Harvey and his teeth going this hard when people were burning and hanging Obama in effigy, drawing disrespectful cartoon caricatures of his wife, calling the entire first family all sorts of monkeys and apes, or sexualizing and insulting their underage daughters. A whole lot of concern for Trump and the “respect of the office” though…

SMH.

