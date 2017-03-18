Surprise! Vh1 Adds Alexis Skyy To Cast Of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood…And Masika Goes Running For The Hills

Alexis Skyy Joins LaHHH Cast With Masika Kalysha

Masika Kalysha got quite a surprise while filming new scenes for the upcoming season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.’

Namely, she was confronted face-to-face with one of Fetty Wap’s many other baby mothers/part-time girlfriends…Alexis Skyy.

According to TMZ, Masika went HAM-tastic when Alexis Skyy showed up to a scene at a karaoke bar in Glendale with Nikki Baby and Hazel-E.

The minute she spotted Alexis stepping into the venue, she shut down, got loud and irate, and declared “I am not giving that f***ing peasant no airtime!” before storming off the set. Seems to be her favorite line, huh?

Masika’s reps say that she actually isn’t worried about Alexis at all…though her actions scream “shook.”

Are you looking forward to next season???

Instagram