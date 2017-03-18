WTF News: Having Unprotected HIV-Positive Sex Without Sharing Statuses May Not Get You Hard Time Anymore

Lawmakers Aim To Change “Unfair” Attitude About HIV and AIDS

According to the Los Angeles Times, a group of law makers are working on “shifting attitudes” about people with HIV-positive health statuses. Their solution — to downgrade the criminal level on HIV positive people having unprotected sex with someone who has no idea about their status. Under current law, those convicted of being shady about their HIV positive status, can face up to seven years in the federal bing.

This same downgrade in crime level would apply to people who donate blood or semen without telling the blood or semen bank that they have acquired AIDS. This measure proposed by San Francisco Senator Scott Weiner (democrat) and a small group of lawmakers is being seen with major opposition from the Republican party. Scott and his peers aim to downgrade unprotected HIV and AIDs sex with a unknowing partner down to a misdemeanor.

Legislators who support the measure say medicine has made the current law unfair. “These laws are absolutely discriminatory. No other serious infectious disease is treated this way. HIV was signaled out,” said Wiener. Medical advances in recent years have allowed people to extend their lives significantly. Around 18.2 million people are on effective medications. The number of people who died from AIDS worldwide dropped from 2 million in 2005 to 1.1 million last year, and most were in third-world countries where medicine is limited.