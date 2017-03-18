BlackLivesMatter: Tennessee Police Kill Mentally Ill Black Man On Facebook Live Stream

Tennessee Police Shoot Black Man Dead On Facebook Live

A Crockett County sheriffs killed an unarmed Black man yesterday after they say he attempted to hit officers with his SUV “at least twice” according to NBCNews.

36-year-old Rodney James Hess had parked his vehicle on the side of the road and was said to be “acting erratically” while streaming the encounter on Facebook Live.

When officers arrived to the scene, Hess did not exit his vehicle, but instead asked that the “higher commands come out” to speak to him.

At that point, without any apparent provocation, shots were fired through Hess’ windshield and the following video depicts those final tense moments of his life.

We should warn all of you that while this video is not graphic, it IS very disturbing.

After being shot and crashing his truck, Rodney was airlifted to a hospital where he died.

His fiancee, Johnisha Provost, told CommercialAppeal this about Rodney’s mental health:

Provost said Hess suffered from bipolar disorder and she could tell from looking at the videos that he was disoriented and lost. “He couldn’t get his mind together. That’s why he asked for a higher command,” she said. “I always told him, ‘Babe, if you are ever in a situation where you need help, ask the person in charge for the higher command to help you,’ and that’s what he kept saying.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says this about the disconcerting clip:

“Though we are aware such a video exists, we cannot confirm its authenticity. As with anything that might potentially be evidence, we will examine it to determine if it has probative benefit,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Josh DeVine said.

SMH. By all accounts of this story, there has been no gun or weapon of any kind recovered from the scene.

R.I.P. Rodney Hess #BlackLivesMatter

Image via Facebook