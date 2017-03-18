Ruffled Feathers: Birdman Responds To Rick Ross’ Diss Record, Says It’s “Hoe Isht!”

Birdman Addresses Rick Ross Diss

The internet was a-buzzing this week after Rick Ross dropped his 9th studio album “Rather You Than Me”. The stand out record causing controversy on the project, “Idols Become Rivals“, Ross takes shots at Birdman, comparing his to a pedophile priest, exposing all of his alleged fallacies against his protege and reportedly adopted son, Lil Wayne.

Billboard got the opportunity to ask Birdman specifically about the Rick Ross diss and his response is that he doesn’t give a fawk!

“I don’t get caught up in hoe sh-t, man. I just keep doing what I’m doing and keep pushing,” Birdman told Billboard. “I don’t get caught up in that, I don’t play like that. I’m a man and I stand my ground and I do my thing. Numbers don’t lie, and that’s all I give a f–k about: numbers, and puttin’ them up.”

Should Birdman really care?? It’s not like it’s stopping him from making coins, everything Rick Ross alleged, people already were saying. Or will is affect Birdman in the long run?