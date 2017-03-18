RHOA Reunion Bombshell: Todd Tucker Claims Porsha Secretly Smashed Apollo Before He Went To The Clink

RHOA Reunion Rumor Says Porsha Williams Slept With Apollo Nida

From what we’re hearing…this RHOA reunion is about to be on FIRE y’all.

The ladies sat down for a 12-hour reunion shoot on Thursday, and info is already leaking about some of the bombshells that are getting dropped when the ladies finally face each other and all their messiness over the season on the couch with Andy. And one byte we’re hearing is a stunner FOR REAL.

It's a Glam Squad Mob at the #RHOA Reunion taping! Almost back from lunch…. A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

According to All About The Tea…sources from the set reveal that a MAJOR bomb was dropped on the show. Some “tea,” as the ladies like to say, that might prove Kandi’s claims that Porsha is the “freak ho” of the century and has no room to make up ridiculous rumors about lesbihonest date-rape.

Word is…Kandi’s husband Todd drops the info that before there was “frick and frack,” Porsha was scheming on Phaedra’s felon bae Apollo Nida. So much so, in fact, that she bust it open for a felon before he turned himself in for his 7-year bid. And as you know…Todd and Apollo are pretty close comrades…so he would likely know.

Hmmm, so THAT’s what he was doing for that extra day when he was MIA and didn’t report to prison?

OF COURSE, this is ALL speculation at this point. Nothing will be completely confirmed until the reunion hits our airwaves in a few weeks. But judging by how completely drained and shook-eth Andy looked after the reunion wrapped…

#PressPlay: #AndyCohen looks shook after leaving #TheRealHousewivesOfAtlanta reunion taping 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

It may not be a stretch.

What do you think?

