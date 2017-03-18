Asahd, You’re An Icon: DJ Khaled Discusses 4-Month-Old Son Executive Producing “Grateful” On Jimmy Kimmel [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
DJ Khaled Talks About His Executive Producer 4 Month Old With Jimmy Kimmel
Dj Khaled says Asahd is SUPER involved in producing his next studio album. He discusses that the 4 month old has checked Big Sean about his vocals, listens and responds intensely to all music and business decisions, despite his age. Poop and throw are signs that was record is about to be a major hit according to Khaled, who also says he and his newborn rock matching tailored suits. Why can’t we have dad like this?! Asahd, you’re super blessed!