Ex-Cheerleader Finna Come Up: Da Brat’s Pay Check May Get Garnished Over Old Lawsuit

Wage Garnishment Complaints Filed Against Da Brat

Da Brat just got hit with a wage garnish complaint from the ex-cheerleader she hit with a liquor bottle over the head years ago. The incident resulted in the rapper serving three years in prison and order to pay $6.4 Million to the victim. In 2007, Da Brat hit Shayla Stevens in the face with a bottle in a night club, she claimed it caused her permanent facial scarring, mental pain and neurological damage.

Stevens says in her complaint that multi-million dollar settlement has still gone unpaid. The ex-Cheerleader hit Da Brat with multiple garnishment complaints. This is the first step in collecting what she’s owed after the incident. Stevens aims to get money from Da Brat’s Sony music label from royalties and from her Radio One gig with Ricky Smiley.