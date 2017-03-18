Issa Celebration: Mariah Carey And Her Green Seeds Get Festive For St. Patrick’s Day

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

St. Patrick's Day fun 🍀🍀🍀 #rainbow #potofgold

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah Carey Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Kids And Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey went green, but not with a hybrid electric car.

The festive diva donned a short green dress, put her kids in green, hired some “leprechauns”, got a green Lamborghini and hit the town with her new boo to make Nick Cannon green with envy.

Mimi posted several snaps on her Instagram page of herself and the beaming kids prior to heading to a St. Patrick’s Day dinner date with her dance Bryan Tanaka.

Flip the page to see the pics!

Images via Instagram/Splash

Happy St. Patrick's Day 🍀🍀🍀 #demkids #stpatricksday

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Happy #stpaddysday 😘

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Celebrity Seeds, Coupled Up

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus