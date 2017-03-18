Issa Celebration: Mariah Carey And Her Green Seeds Get Festive For St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day fun 🍀🍀🍀 #rainbow #potofgold A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Mariah Carey Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Kids And Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey went green, but not with a hybrid electric car.

The festive diva donned a short green dress, put her kids in green, hired some “leprechauns”, got a green Lamborghini and hit the town with her new boo to make Nick Cannon green with envy.

Mimi posted several snaps on her Instagram page of herself and the beaming kids prior to heading to a St. Patrick’s Day dinner date with her dance Bryan Tanaka.

Flip the page to see the pics!

Images via Instagram/Splash