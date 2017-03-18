Awww: Tracee Ellis Ross Surprises TV Daughter Yara Shahidi With Early Graduation Party

The Cast Of Blackish Say Congratulations to Yara Shahidi With Surprise Party

A graduation surprise!

The cast and crew of ABC’s Blackish just did the SWEETEST thing for cast member Yara Shahidi. The 18 year old os expected to graduate in just a few weeks, but unfortunately for her coworkers it falls during a break from her job. They love Yara so much, they decided to show the teen just how proud they were of her, buy throwing her a surprise graduation party. The teenager looked so happy and even cried with in seconds of undersating what was happening. Tracee Ellis Ross shared the moment with fans and instagram followers.

Tracee says: “Yara will be graduating from high school during hiatus when we aren’t with her so we surprised her with a blackishABC celebration! 👩🏽‍🎓🎓#GoYara #EarlyCelebration #blackish” in her caption.

@YaraShahidi will be graduating from high school during hiatus when we aren't with her so we surprised her with a @blackishABC celebration! 👩🏽‍🎓🎓#GoYara #EarlyCelebration #blackish A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Isn’t that just the nicest thing?? Congratulations Yara!