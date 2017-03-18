Triggers In Paris: Man Killed At Orly Airport After Shooting Cop, Carjacking And Trying To Steal Soldier’s Gun [Video]

Man Gunned Down At Orly Airport In Paris After Attempting To Take Solider’s Gun

More terror in France.

This time CNN is reporting that security soldiers had to gun down a man who was attempting to steal a female soldiers weapon in what is being described as a “very violent attack”.

About 90 minutes prior to being killed at Orly Airport, the man had shot a police officer with a steel pellet gun and carjacked a woman in a small French suburb.

The man was a known by local authorities as well as French intelligence as an armed robber and drug trafficker.

Once he arrived at the airport, the man tackled a female soldier and tried to take her weapon from her, he was subsequently killed by fellow security officers.

The soldier was threatened by the man but “struggled and managed to keep her weapon, fighting against her attacker on the ground,” a statement posted to Facebook by the French military read. When she managed to release herself momentarily from the attacker’s hold, her two colleagues, one of them a reservist, opened fire and killed the man, the statement said. This was the fourth attack against security forces deployed as part of France’s Operation Sentinel, Le Drian said. The national security operation was launched following the Paris terror attacks in January 2015; France has been under a state of emergency since November that year.

We’re glad that no one was hurt, sounds like this guy wanted to do major damage.

Image via Instagram/Shutterstock