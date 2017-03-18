Rotten Parents Tell School Kids “Go Back To Mexico” After Winning Robotics Championship

Parents Scream Bigoted Remarks To Winning Robotics Team

SMH

Via The Root

Some salty-azz parents in Indiana decided to be trifling after losing to five Black and Latinx 9-and 10-year-olds in a citywide robotics championship in Indianapolis. The parents and their rotten children screamed “Go back to Mexico” at the winning robotics squad according to witnesses.

“They were pointing at us and saying that ‘Oh my God, they are champions of the city all because they are Mexican. They are Mexican, and they are ruining our country,’ ” said Diocelina Herrera, the mother of one of the children. The teacher who lead the team says the kids are written off because of their race when competing. “For the most part, the robotics world is kind of a white world,” said Lisa Hopper, the team’s coach and a Pleasant Run second-grade teacher. “They’re just not used to seeing a team like our kids. And they see us and they think we’re not going to be competition. Then we’re in first place the whole day, and they can’t take it,” she said.

The kids seemed pretty stealthy after being racially targeted. The team’s leader, who is 10 said they couldn’t stop his shine! “They yelled out rude comments, and I think that they can talk all they want because at the end we’re still going to Worlds.” He added “It’s not going to affect us at all. I’m not surprised because I’m used to this kind of behavior.”

SMH at the kids being used to these types of racial attacks already! The kids are raising money to get to the world championship. You can donate here if you want to help them!

