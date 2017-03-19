R.I.P. Rock Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90



R.I.P.

Chuck Berry Dies

A rock and roll icon has died.

St. Charles County police officials confirmed that Chuck Berry died Saturday in Missouri after being found unresponsive in his home.

“Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques,” wrote the local police station. “Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m

The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

Berry’s family is requesting privacy during this time.

Berry was a rock n’ roll pioneer whose songs include “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

He received a lifetime achievement Grammy in 1984 and was among the first inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Several members of the Rock and roll community are mourning the loss of Berry including Mick Jagger who tweeted;

Condolences to the family of Chuck Berry.

WENN