Drugs Are Bad M’kay? Kat Graham Ends Up In Hospital After Eating Kush Brownies

Kat Graham Gets Sick From Bad Brownie Batch

Kids, edibles are nothing to play with! Actress Kat Graham recently learned that lesson the hard way

according to TMZ reports.

Word on the curb is that Kat began throwing up before passing out on the lawn while visiting Two Bunch Palms Resort & Spa near Palm Springs last month. Sources at the resort blame a cannabis brownie she’d allegedly eaten earlier in the day.

Witnesses say Kat ran out of the resort’s restaurant saying she didn’t feel well. After vomiting, the actress passed out and when she awakened, took an ambulance to a hospital.

According to the resort’s report, Graham was extremely paranoid, anxious and seeing things.

Damn… Damn… Damn…

Few words of advice about edibles — never eat a whole baked good in one sitting! Wonder if Kat will swear off the enhanced sweets from now on…

Head to TMZ for the photos of her passed out on the lawn. 😦

Feel better Kat!