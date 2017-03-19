Coupled Up: Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Date Night In La La Land

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Grab A Late Dinner At Ruth Chris

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took a break from being homebodies in Cleveland for some quality time together in California. The couple has been dealing with recent rumors that Tristan may still be hooking back up with his ex Jordan Craig, who had his son a few months ago. Jordy lives in L.A. too so it’s likely Tristant fit in some father time with his newborn while he was in town too.

The paparazzi caught Tristan and Khloe leaving a late night dinner at Ruth Chris Steak House in Beverly Hills Saturday. Do you think someone tipped them off? Actually, the bigger question is probably do you think Khloe would call the paps to catch her and her boo thang in action? Or is it just what comes with living in Los Angeles?

Check out more photos of the couple below:

SplashNews