Bump Watch: Calvin-Klein Clad Ciara Flosses Her Mommy Bawwwwwdy For The Gram

Ciara Shows Off Her Bump Wearing Only Underwear

Just a few weeks after inciting controversy with a mostly nude family maternity photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, Ciara is back to baring her bawwwwdy and that bump for the ‘gram. The singer shed her clothes and showed off her Calvin Kleins. Pretty cute right?

Is it just us or is her pregnancy beginning to seem really long?

The singer and her hubby Russell Wilson celebrated the anniversary of their engagement last week, rocking matching fits for a day outing. Are you feeling the getups? Do you and your bae ever wear identical outfits like this? Also, for the married folks, do you celebrate the date of your engagement/proposal even after you get married? Just a few things for us to discuss! Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

