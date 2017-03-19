RHOA: Porsha Responds To Rumors That She Smashed Apollo–But What Does Phaedra Think???

RHOA rumor control…

Porsha Williams Responds To Apollo Nida Allegations

If you’ve been keeping up on the latest drama surrounding the “Real Housewives of Atlanta “then you should be well aware that there’s an explosive rumor swirling about Porsha Williams.

As previously reported the RHOA stars sat down for a 12-hour reunion shoot on Thursday and allegedly Todd Tucker dropped a huge BOMB.

According to All About The Tea, Kandi’s husband Todd dropped the info that before there was “frick and frack,” Porsha had sex with Phaedra’s felon bae Apollo Nida.



The shocking news has since traveled across social media and Porsha herself is shutting the rumor down as “BS.”



In addition to that, there’s a pesky screenshot surfacing where Porsha a.k.a. “True Tea P” allegedly admits to having a “moment” with Apollo.

Uhhhh—that’s GOTTA BE fake, right??? RIGHT—we hope.

This whole Porsha/Apollo situation has people celebrating the “Frick & Frack Is Over Party” because fans are SURE that Phaedra’s done with her RHOA bestie.

