K. Michelle Releasing Jack Daniels Southern Peach
K.Michelle is proudly promoting her new Jack Daniels collaboration.
The Memphis songstress has become the first African-American brand ambassador of the whiskey after constantly sharing her love of the brown liquor with fans.
Now after months in the lab, K’s new concoction with the Kentucky-based company is almost ready to hit stores nationwide.
K took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that her Jack Daniels Southern Peach will be released later this year. She also gave fans a look at the factory where it’s made.
No word yet on Southern Peach’s actual release date but K couldn’t be happier about her Jack Daniels collab.
In addition to her alcohol, K’s also still planning to open her Puff & Petals lounge and restaurant in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood.
Good for her!
Will YOU be drinking K. Michelle’s Jack Daniels Southern Peach???