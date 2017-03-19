K. Michelle Releasing Jack Daniels Southern Peach

For your drinking pleasure…

K. Michelle Announces Jack Daniels Southern Peach

K.Michelle is proudly promoting her new Jack Daniels collaboration.

The Memphis songstress has become the first African-American brand ambassador of the whiskey after constantly sharing her love of the brown liquor with fans.

Now after months in the lab, K’s new concoction with the Kentucky-based company is almost ready to hit stores nationwide.

K took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that her Jack Daniels Southern Peach will be released later this year. She also gave fans a look at the factory where it’s made.

No word yet on Southern Peach’s actual release date but K couldn’t be happier about her Jack Daniels collab.

In addition to her alcohol, K’s also still planning to open her Puff & Petals lounge and restaurant in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood.

Good for her!

Will YOU be drinking K. Michelle’s Jack Daniels Southern Peach???

Comments

