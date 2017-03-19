BlackGirlMagic This Cleveland Figure Skater Is Going For Gold In The Special Olympics

A lil positivity…

Sharita Taylor Competing In Special Olympics Figure Skating

A Cleveland figure skater’s journey to the Special Olympics is going viral. Sharita Taylor is an Autistic teen whose talent on the ice earned her a bid to the Special Olympics Winter World Games in Austria.

The games kicked off yesterday and Sharita’s set to compete in the level five singles and level two ice dancing. She also has a twin sister, Shaye, and they’ve been competing in figure skating since they were eight.

Sharita is the only athlete from Ohio representing Team USA in the 2017 World Games.

She and her sister recently chatted with GMA’s Robin Roberts about her strive for Olympic Gold…

and she caught the attention of fellow Cleveland representer Lebron James who sent her some encouraging words.

Sharita and Shaye hope to one day become the Venus and Serena Williams of figure skating.



Go girls!

What do YOU think about Sharita Taylor’s Olympic dreams???