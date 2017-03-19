Put Down The Dogs? Fox News Hosts Want Bow Wow And Snoop Dead Over Trump Attacks [VIDEO]

Fox Hosts Want Bow Wow And Snoop Dogg Punished Over Trump Attacks

Talk about going too far. On a recent episode of Fox News’ “The Five” one of the hosts Greg Gutfield said he thought Bow Wow should be jailed for threatening to pimp out First Lady Melania Trump, meanwhile he called him all kinds of insults including “Knee Pad Shad”. Co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle was even more harsh when asked how she felt Snoop and Bow Wow should be punished by Secret Service she said “Kill them,” two times before adding:

“I think it would be fantastic if they got a visit from the Federal Marshals and then let’s see how tough and gangster they are now.”

We hate that Shad even opened his mouth — or Twitter rather because now Snoop is getting lumped in with him.

What do you think about the whole controversy? Do you think the Fox hosts are being irresponsible considering how volatile the situation is in our country?