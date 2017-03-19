True Or False: Is Dej Loaf Pregnant AND Being Threatened With A Sextape Set To Leak?!?

🤔 A post shared by DeJ Loaf (@dejloaf) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

Dej Loaf Dealing With Pregnancy And Sextape Rumors

Rumor has it that Dej Loaf is dealing with a new man in her life by the name of Marlon and that the pair have a sextape that will be leaking in the coming days… Oh and the rumor mill is also saying the rapper is expecting a baby with her new boo. She’s only supposed to be in the first trimester of pregnancy but the tipster who sent the story to BOSSIP says she’s beginning to show in her body already.

They'll count you Out if you let em. #WatchThisShit 🐾 A post shared by DeJ Loaf (@dejloaf) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

This is her most recent photo so… Yeah obviously we can’t tell if she’s toting anything.

As for this sextape rumor, our source says Dej wasn’t even aware she was being recorded, but that the tape will leak soon unless she pays the person who has it in their possession. The snitch says the tape is 37 minutes long and all kinds of freaky.

BUT we have good reason to believe Dej can rest easy.

BOSSIP spoke with Dej’s management who say both these rumors are “100% false.”

“It’s bogus,” Dej’s rep told BOSSIP exclusively.

Welp. There you have it. Guess that one is nipped in the bud before it even got out of control.