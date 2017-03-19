No Chop Down Action Happens At #ATLOrgy, Organizer Was Conducting “Social Experiment”
- By Bossip Staff
ATL Orgy Was A Social Experiment
The #ATLOrgy went down Saturday night and it turned out to be a total bust. Despite organizers continuing to act excited for the event all day, men who attended the event claim no women showed up for the event — not even the organizers who set the whole thing up!
The whole setup was allegedly a social experiment for a paper the birthday girl had to do for her psychology class. And people REALLY paid $175 expecting some hot secks… SMH
