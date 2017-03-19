No Chop Down Action Happens At #ATLOrgy, Organizer Was Conducting “Social Experiment”

TONIGHT!! #QTNA 😈 #ATLOrgy A post shared by Me. (@_codiddy) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

ATL Orgy Was A Social Experiment

The #ATLOrgy went down Saturday night and it turned out to be a total bust. Despite organizers continuing to act excited for the event all day, men who attended the event claim no women showed up for the event — not even the organizers who set the whole thing up!

Tonight tho… #atlantaorgy #atlorgy A post shared by PHONE SEX OPERATOR (@total_liberation) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The whole setup was allegedly a social experiment for a paper the birthday girl had to do for her psychology class. And people REALLY paid $175 expecting some hot secks… SMH

Why did this tweet blow up tf pic.twitter.com/mZEf8gquZv — 🅱️ (@brantcory4) March 19, 2017

#ATLOrgy organizer (1) got an A on her paper (2) got her tuition paid (3) AND played a bunch of thirsty ass dudes. I want to shake her hand. — AcesGo (@ACESGoNOVA) March 19, 2017

Bruh this #ATLorgy so weak. I spent 300 for my flight & 175 for my ticket… to show up to a room full of dudes. I want a refund. — cxco (@CxCo_) March 19, 2017

Weren't there supposed to be free rubbers? Bc I forgot mine at the hotel & there's not a single one in the whole building.. #ATLorgy — cxco (@CxCo_) March 19, 2017

