No Chop Down Action Happens At #ATLOrgy, Organizer Was Conducting “Social Experiment”

ATL Orgy Was A Social Experiment

The #ATLOrgy went down Saturday night and it turned out to be a total bust. Despite organizers continuing to act excited for the event all day, men who attended the event claim no women showed up for the event — not even the organizers who set the whole thing up!

The whole setup was allegedly a social experiment for a paper the birthday girl had to do for her psychology class. And people REALLY paid $175 expecting some hot secks… SMH

