Bae Of The Day Vol. 1: Christina Santini Is Curly-Haired Perfection

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 24

Christina Santini Is Bae

It’s springtime, kids. Which means the sun is out, the birds are chirping and it’s time to let that bawdy out. To help with the festivities we decided to bring to you our new installment: bae of the day. What this means is we’re finding a new banging bae URR DAY for your enjoyment. To get things started, we have none other than curly fit Christina Santini.

🦂🖤🦂🖤🦂🖤🦂🖤🦂

A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

Yes lawd. Tune in tomorrow to see who’s next. Ya dig?

Gonna b at da beach all summer brb 📷@jamesmccloud 👙@poppybikinis

A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

Throwbizzle with @stephenvanasco x @valerie_star ❤

A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

Us SoCal gurls rn ☂️ #wejustwannabeach

A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

Took this pic for @shaiamiel bc I actually took time to do my hair that he cut 2 weeks ago 🙃

A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

🦋 @williamarcandd x @bellafor

A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

♏️oody

A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Continue Slideshow

    *Waits for JT* 🙇🏽‍♀️ @arisjerome x @bellenbrand

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷 @bellenbrand by @arisjerome x @makeupbysifa

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    New year, new me..right bros???!!! #💯🙌🏽👌🏽😂

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Cheers to ratch tats @335mm

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    When you just feel like it 🤷🏽‍♀️ @335mm

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Lookin at myself like 👀 #thereitisthere

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Fav way to close my Friday 🙃 @335mm

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    🦂

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    When you just shaved your pits for bae 🤗 @vanstyles x @valerie_star

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Looking back on the week like 👋🏽 Team❤️ @nolisuniverse @lexyssjon @ewwjalanis

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Pair of dice 🌤😎🌴 @raen

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    📷 @darion_ko MUA: @jey_ventura Style: @brando.fshnstylist x @arthunter.stylist

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    💧 @vanstyles

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Oh hey MTV, didn't see ya there

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Hey @coulbourne

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    Vegas was sober

    A post shared by Christina Santini (@santinihoudini) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021222324
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/bae-of-the-day-vol-1-christina-santini-is-curly-haired-perfection/ Bae Of The Day Vol. 1: Christina Santini Is Curly-Haired Perfection - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus