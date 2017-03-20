Meryl Streep Finishing Song Lyrics Is The Viral Meme Of March

Alicia Keys: IN NEW YOOOOOORK Me: CONCRETE JUNGLE WET DREAM TOMAAAAATO pic.twitter.com/9VM4tXytHs — 🇻🇨 Apologen 🇱🇷 (@MissZindzi) March 18, 2017

Meryl Streep Singing Is The New Takeover Meme

Every month, a new meme. We had Roll Safe last month, but March looks like a strong Meryl Streep singing month. We don’t even know how this happened, but Streep singing song lyrics is our new favorite thing.

Keyshia Cole: Loooooovveeee never knew what I was missin but I knew once we start kissin Me: I FA-OU-a-OU-a-ou-ou-ound pic.twitter.com/eQfvTxXlmM — Marianna Torres (@mariannaelisaaa) March 20, 2017

The pic is from the SAG Awards but it doesn’t matter. It belongs to the internet now. It truly does.