Meryl Streep Finishing Song Lyrics Is The Viral Meme Of March

- By Bossip Staff
https://twitter.com/FreddyAmazin/status/843653638790635521

Meryl Streep Singing Is The New Takeover Meme

Every month, a new meme. We had Roll Safe last month, but March looks like a strong Meryl Streep singing month. We don’t even know how this happened, but Streep singing song lyrics is our new favorite thing.

The pic is from the SAG Awards but it doesn’t matter. It belongs to the internet now. It truly does.

