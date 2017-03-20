Here’s What Happened When Drake Got SUPER Petty With J. Lo On His New Album

Drake Gets Petty With J. Lo.

We all know that Drake and J. Lo had a fling in 2016 that of course, ended. Some say it was a publicity stunt from the beginning. Others say it was a situation in which Drake caught too many feelings. Whatever the case, Champagne Papi fired back with pettiness in his new album, More Life.

Drake laid the pipe on J. Lo to get the sample cleared??!? — D (@DrakoTsunami) March 18, 2017

Here’s how:

1. He raps that he drunk texted J. Lo but the number bounced back.

2. He took her vocals off of the song “Get It Together” and replaced her with another artist

3. He sampled Lopez’s smash 1999 hit “If I Had Your Love” on a song called “Teenage Fever” which seems to be all about her.

Damn. Of course, the internet noticed and had ALL the tea. Take a gander.