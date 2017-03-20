Coochie & Crab Legs: A Look Into The Lusty Crusty Musty #ATLOrgy Aftermath

- By Bossip Staff
Your Official #ATLOrgy Recap

So, the freaknasty #ATLOrgy actually happened. Well, we think it did. And it was a lusty crusty musty success filled with stranger coochie, dusty fupas, crab legs and bad decisions that continued to captivate the internet, spark widespread false reports and serve as the best FREE entertainment of 2017.

Hit the flip to peep the only #ATLOrgy recap that matters.

So yea, the internet internetted.

Plot twist!

Twitter ran with the lie anyway because jokes > facts.

Oh, there’s more…

    She even went LIVE to shut down rumors and call the haters ugly and broke…

    Ayeee, the orgy buffet looked kinda delicious, though…

    Looks like the #ATLOrgy was actually a success.

    WELPITY WELP!

