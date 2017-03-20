2Messy4U: #BourbonBallATL Was A Deliciously Scandalous Success
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 29
❯
❮
#BourbonBallATL Shattered The Internet
In a strange yet wonderful twist of fate, Bourbon Ball ATL (aka Black Twitter prom) landed on the same weekend as the now infamously freaknasty #ATLOrgy and came thru with fancy fisticuffs, beautiful people, swanky fashions and endlessly flowing drinks that define the wildly popular social media soirée.
Hit the flip for the only #BourbonBallATL recap that matters.