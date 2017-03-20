She Said Yes! Somaya Reece And Rapper Lady Luck Are Engaged To Become Wife And Wife

Somaya Reece And Lady Luck Get Engaged On First Family Of Hip-Hop Finale

Its the first day of spring and wedding bells are in the air!

That said, the biggest lesbian lovebirds on Reality TV are set to jump the broom. Somaya Reece and rapper Lady Luck are officially engaged!

Luck popped the big question on the season finale of First Family of Hip-Hop with a big azz sparkling diamond ring and Somaya responded with a tearful “YES!”

Yes @iamladyluck I do💍👰👰🏽 _________ _________ Thank u for tuning in tonight to the season finale of our show #FirstFamilyofHipHop . Love will ALWAYS conquer👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🌈 #LoveWins A post shared by Somaya Reece 🇸🇻 (@somayareece) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Congratulations to happy lesbi-honest couple!

Flip the page to see some of their most joyous social media moments.

Image via Instagram