She Said Yes! Somaya Reece And Rapper Lady Luck Are Engaged To Become Wife And Wife
Somaya Reece And Lady Luck Get Engaged On First Family Of Hip-Hop Finale
Its the first day of spring and wedding bells are in the air!
That said, the biggest lesbian lovebirds on Reality TV are set to jump the broom. Somaya Reece and rapper Lady Luck are officially engaged!
Luck popped the big question on the season finale of First Family of Hip-Hop with a big azz sparkling diamond ring and Somaya responded with a tearful “YES!”
Congratulations to happy lesbi-honest couple!
Flip the page to see some of their most joyous social media moments.
Image via Instagram
My baby @iamladyluck Don't you ever forget what a loving, kind, GIVING and talented woman you are. As long as you have me by your side I will always encourage you, love you and APPRECIATE YOU😘 I will keep fighting until you get the recognition and credit you rightfully earned and deserve. Don't ever let anyone take away your smile again. If they don't celebrate you, I DO! If they don't appreciate you, I DO! I❤YOU…..👩❤️💋👩👭 #LoveIsLove #SHAMAYA #FirstFamilyOfHipHop
I don't remember taking this pic I was a lil saucy🍸😂 But I will say that she makes me fall in love with her everyday. She makes me smile from the inside, she encourages me, she has my back, she keeps me laughing ALL DAY, she's a genuine woman! I won't lie tho…..she pisses me off sometimes. Like when she doesn't change the toilet paper roll when it's done😡 But there's no one I'd rather spend my life with. My #WCW @iamladyluck 👩❤️💋👩 #FirstFamilyofHipHop
Traveling the world with the person you love is such an amazing experience. In the hustle & grind of it all, we tend to forget to LIVE! Don't get lost in the daily grind n forget to LIVE, to savor the moment, to breathe LIFE! Creating memories and LIVING to the fullest is something far richer than material stuff. You can't take money with you to the grave. But the memories created with your loved ones….. THAT'S FOREVER @iamladyluck ❤️ Very excited for or next adventure🏖🏟👙🐠🍹#LoveWins
Best revenge is your paper💰I went from being homeless to living in an attic, to owning properties, to being the owner & creator of a multi million dollar company #GetSlimDetoxTea 🍵 ShopThisFitsMe.com Anything is possible if you put your mind to it. Never be ashamed of your past hardships. Hardships build character, humility and strength💪🏽 🙏🏽 . Hair @swankychichair Hair styled @troystylez . Gleam Body Radiance by @gleam_melaniemills
Everyone, wish my baby @iamladyluck a Happy birthday 🎉🎂👑🎈🎈🎈 We have known each other for 7+ years! Through out these past years you haven’t changed up on me. You have always been 100, a kind soul, you’re LOYAL, you’re giving, you’re funny, you’re intelligent, YOU ARE BEYOND TALENTED, you’re a breath of fresh air (except in the morning that breath be kicking like Bruce Lee chile😷😂LMAO) I thought I was complete until I met you, but you truly make me a better person. I have so much respect for you. I am your #1 fan. You are my other half😍 Baby, I wish nothing but blessings upon blessings for you not just today but for the rest of your life. I look forward to being by your side every step of the way until we are grouchy old ladies👵🏽👵🏽 You get on my last damn nerve, I want to kill you and kick your ass at times😡😤 But……I love you and there is no one i’d rather have erk the hell out of me than you😏🙄I love you with all my soul. I hope to spend many more with you because I can never ever see my life without you💍 I love you so so much. We will conquer the world together!! Happy birthday my baby❤️️