Kimmy Cakes “Mentally Prepared” For Thugs To Rape Her During Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian Reveals Troubling Details From Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian experienced a horrific ordeal last October in Paris when she was robbed at gunpoint by professional thugs, who left her terrified she would be raped or killed and that her older sister Kourtney would be traumatized after discovering her body.

These are the terrifying details Kim described during Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

You can watch a few clips from the show below:

Kim also took to Instagram to describe why she opted to tell her story through the reality show instead of doing a sit down interview with a journalist. Were you watching?

What did you think of the episode? Kim immediately ducked out of the public eye following the incident, but it’s interesting to hear her tell how she feels her snapchat revealed too many details about her whereabouts and the fact that she was alone.

Do you take precautions when posting location and other information to social media or do you think most people believe we are safe if we’re not public figures? It’s definitely something to think about.

Instagram/YouTube