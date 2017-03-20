Habitual Swirler Kyrie Irving “Not A Fan” Of ‘Get Out’

Kyrie Irving Not A Fan Of “Get Out”

NBA baller and part time conspiracy theorist Kyrie Irving revealed that he is in the 1% of people who claim that they didn’t enjoy Jordan Peele’s record breaking movie “Get Out”. This revelation came in a podcast interview called Road Trippin‘ where Kyrie and Lebron James spoke about going to see the movie together. Kyrie said he had seen the movie already and was waiting on Lebron’s opinion.

Kyrie says “I wasn’t a particularly great fan of Get Out, I wasn’t. And I will let you guys go see it…”

Lebron interrupts the Olympic basketball player, as if he was trying to clarify: “But you guys also know that Kyrie [inaudible] goes against the grain at all times and he has his own mind…(because) Kyrie thinks so deep.”

LOL, Lebron knew his homie was going to get slack for saying that. You can hear the exchange around the 27 minute mark on Road Trippin’ below.

Kyrie doesn’t clarify his reasons, but maybe he didn’t like the racial politics played in the movie, like some of it’s critics. He is a habitual swirler!