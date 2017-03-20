For The Stans: Baby Bump BeyBey And Blue Ivy BTS Shots From Alvin Ailey

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Beyoncé Shares Photo And Video From Alvin Ailey Outing With Blue Ivy

We told you last week that Beyoncé turned up when Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre came to Los Angeles earlier this month. At the time we wondered why there weren’t any photos of Blue since it definitely seems like something she would have enjoyed. Well it turns out that Bey (along with Blueprint 1 and Blueprint 2) did bring Blue Ivy along for the outing. Over the weekend she posted photos from the experience to Instagram and her website. We love it that she broke out the secret snapchat again. She and Blue look so precious with the bunny filters right?

Bey still out here in heels. She’s definitely looking like she’s getting close to delivery time though. When do you think the Blueprints will arrive?

Enjoy more photos from Bey and Blue’s Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre experience below: