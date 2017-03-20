Make It Rain: Tiny Reveals That She & Kandi Have Credits On Ed Sheeran’s Latest Hit

Make it rain!

Tiny And Kandi Have Credits On Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”

Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss have plenty reason to celebrate today. The Xscape singers/songwriters recently revealed that they’ve received credits for pop singer Ed Sheeran’s latest hit.

According to Tiny, she and Kandi have ASCAP credits on Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” The song has been #1 on Billboard Hot 100 for 7 weeks straight.

Wow! Tiny and Kandi previously wrote TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

Several people have noticed that Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” sounds similar to “No Scrubs.”



Nice job ladies!

What do YOU think about Kandi and Tiny still getting paid off their songwriting skills?

Ayeeee! Ed Sheeran "Shape Of You" Blessed.. @kandi 👑🤑 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Instagram/FreddyO