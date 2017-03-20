Bronx Man Pops Himself In The Gut And Blames It On Imaginary Black Dude

Phantom Black Guy Gets Blame For Bronx Shooting

Cops cuffed a man who shot himself in the stomach and his foot after he tried to lie and said an imaginary black man robbed and shot him. According to The Daily News, 20 year-old Arthur Palombo, 20, was in a Bronx park where he was wounded by a gun. Palombo told investigators he went to the park to show an old revolver to a potential buyer he had previously met a few weeks earlier.

He said things went wrong and the guy took the gun and shot him with it, then fleeing. But, after piecing together his story, police were not convinced. After interviewing Palomba a second time at his home, the Bronx man confessed that he accidentally shot himself. Palomboa was then arrested and charged with weapons possession and making a false report.

As if there isn’t enough people blaming black people for isht!!