Start Snitchin’: South African Soccer Star Drops A Dirty Dog Dime On Himself, Shouts Out Wife AND Girlfriend [Video]

Mohammed Anas Shouts Out His Wife And His Girlfriend In Post-Game Interview

A common complaint from many athletes is that immediately after an emotional game, win or loss, they have reporters shoving a microphone in their faces to answer questions before they have a chance to get their thoughts together.

This ain’t one of those incidents. South African Premier Leagues’ Free State baller Mohammed Anas snitched on his dirty dog ways in the very worst way possible.

After winning “Man of the Match” by scoring two goals in a game against Cape Town, he gave an acceptance speech that will likely have him sleeping on the couch…

Bruh shouted out his wife AND his girlfriend! LMFAO! There’s no way to clean that up, playboy. Just gotta hug that “L”.

Image via Twitter