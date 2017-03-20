Long-lasting Lady Loving: Mimi Faust And Her WNBA Bae Are Still Going Strong

Some strong lady loving…

Mimi Faust Still Dating Tamera Young

Mimi Faust and her WNBA bae are still going strong. As previously reported, after Mimi ended things with her LHHATL boo Chris, she moved on to Chicago Sky player Tamera Young.

Mimi recently took to Instagram to confirm that she and her lady love are STILL happily booed up after nearly one year of dating.

“She keeps me smiling, Mimi captioned a photo of herself and Tamera.



Mimi also recently responded to a fan who wished her the best but wondered if the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” cameras had an effect on her relationship.

“She’s not on the show,” said Mimi.

Mimi and Tamera also recently went on a baecation together to St. Marteen.

Mango daiquiris are my favorite 😋 A post shared by Mimi Faust (@mimifaust) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Good for you, Mimi!

What do YOU think about Mimi and Tamera Young still going strong???



